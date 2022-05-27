You are here: HomeSports2022 05 27Article 1547189

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Swindon Town gives Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott new contract

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jojo Wollacott Jojo Wollacott

Swindon Town has added Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to their retained list and also given him a new contract.

Jojo Wollacott's current contract with the club runs out in June.

According to reports, the 25-year-old is planning to join a club outside the fourth tier this summer.

There are no offers on the table right now, but he remains enthusiastic about moving forward.

Wollacott is Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the Afcon 2023 qualifiers and the pre-World Cup friendlies.

Wollacott had a fantastic season, collecting the Swindon Town best player award. He was also awarded League Two's top goalkeeper.

On 12 February 2021, Wollacott joined League One side Swindon Town on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

In June 2021, Wollacott signed for Swindon Town on a one-year contract.

Wollacott received his first call-up to the Ghana national team for the 2022 World Cup qualification game against Zimbabwe in October 2021.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment