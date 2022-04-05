You are here: HomeSports2022 04 05Article 1508162

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Swedish side IFK Norrkoping sign Azumah Bugre on two-year deal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Azumah Bugre, Hasaacas Ladies midfielder signs for Swedish Side Azumah Bugre, Hasaacas Ladies midfielder signs for Swedish Side

Swedish outfit IFK Norrkoping have completed the signing of Azumah Bugre from Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies.

Bugre joins the club on a two-year deal after passing her medical on Monday.

Norrkoping confirmed her signing via their Twitter handle.

The 19-year-old, who has been a key cog at Hasaacas Ladies, joined the club from Police Ladies.

She played an instrumental role as Hasaacas Ladies won the maiden CAF WAFU ‘B’ Women’s Champions League qualifier in Abidjan last July - qualifying for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt that year.

Bugre helped Yusif Basigi's side finish as runners-up after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

She was part of the Black Princesses team that qualified for the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.


?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1511009202365476865%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitisportsonline.com%2F2022%2F04%2F05%2Fdonkomi-hasaacas-ladies-azumah-bugre-joins-ifk-norrkoping-in-sweden%2F

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment