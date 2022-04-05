Swedish side IFK Norrkoping sign Azumah Bugre on two-year deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Swedish outfit IFK Norrkoping have completed the signing of Azumah Bugre from Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies.



Bugre joins the club on a two-year deal after passing her medical on Monday.



Norrkoping confirmed her signing via their Twitter handle.



The 19-year-old, who has been a key cog at Hasaacas Ladies, joined the club from Police Ladies.



She played an instrumental role as Hasaacas Ladies won the maiden CAF WAFU ‘B’ Women’s Champions League qualifier in Abidjan last July - qualifying for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt that year.



Bugre helped Yusif Basigi's side finish as runners-up after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.



She was part of the Black Princesses team that qualified for the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.





?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1511009202365476865%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitisportsonline.com%2F2022%2F04%2F05%2Fdonkomi-hasaacas-ladies-azumah-bugre-joins-ifk-norrkoping-in-sweden%2F