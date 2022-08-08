Swedish club Norrby IF announce signing of Nasiru Mohammed

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian attacker Nasiru Mohammed has completed a move to Swedish Superettan club Norrby IF on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm



The 28-year-old has signed a one-year renewable contract with Norrby after completing all formalities of his transfer on Monday.



Mohammed was without a club since January this year following his departure from BK Hacken after almost a decade stint with the Swedish top-flight side.



The 28-year-old played over 200 matches for Hacken in all competitions across the years he spent at the club. He scored 42 goals and provided 33 assists in the process.



Mohammed made his Allsvenskan debut with Hacken in 2012. And it would be an instant hit for the then 18-year-old who scored two goals within eleven minutes when he jumped in the home match against Elfsborg.



The Kumasi-born player left Sweden in 2019 to try a new adventure at Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian top league.



Mohammed returned to Sweden after two seasons as he rejoined Hacken in July 2021.



"We are very happy that he has chosen to come here and complete the season with us. Nasiru is a quality player, which he showed in both Häcken and during his time in Levski Sofia," says Norrby's sporting director Lasse Nilsson.



"We hope that he can quickly get in match shape and be able to help the team offensively."