Swansea City coach quit club because of Andre Ayew - English football pundit

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English football pundit Ian Holloway has seemingly suggested that Steve Cooper's decision to quit Swansea City was largely motivated by Andre Dede Ayew's departure at the end of the season.



Cooper left his role at Swansea City in July and is now the head coach for Nottingham Forest following the dismissal of predecessor Chris Hughton.



Speaking on the EFL on Quest show, Holloway said: “Good luck to him, that’s all I’m saying.



“There is something wrong there, I think Chris Hughton has been a fantastic manager, they have gone through a lot of money and paid a lot of money to certain players and not sorted it out.



“For me, Steve’s had two seasons with an ex-Premier League team with their parachute payments and he left the minute their striker who was on about 70 grand per week (Andre Ayew) left.



“He’s on trial now. He’s picked up this club, they’re in a terrible position, good luck to him.”



In the two seasons Ayew and Cooper worked together, Swansea came close to earning Premier League promotion twice.



They reached the playoffs in the previous two seasons with Ayew scoring 31 league goals.