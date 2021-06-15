Swansea City agrees fee to sign Andre Ayew's replacement

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Swansea City has agreed on a fee to sign Andre Dede Ayew's replacement ahead of the 2021/22 season.



The Welsh are set to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe, who scored three goals in 12 appearances in the just-ended season.



He scored twice during a year-long loan at Sparta Rotterdam in the previous campaign.



Piroe is set to become Swansea's second attacking summer signing after they agreed on a deal for Wigan's Kyle Joseph.



Swansea is looking to bolster their forward line as they plot another push for promotion to the Premier League after last month's Championship play-off final defeat to Brentford.



Ayew is currently a free agent after he was released by the club following the expiration of his contract.



The 31-year-old, who finished the 2020/21 season as Swansea’s top scorer failed to qualify the Welsh side to the Premier after losing to Brentford in the Championship final play-offs at Wembley.



Ayew's future is uncertain and he is said to be attracting interest from several European clubs including Celtic and Fenerbahçe.