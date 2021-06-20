Suraj Mohammed entreats Alhaji Grusah to allow people to manage King Faisal

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former King Faisal goalkeeper, Suraj Mohammed has advised the owner and bankroller of the club, Alhaji Karim Grusah to take a step back and allow people who have the financial muscle to run the team.



The Isha Allah boys are currently in the relegation zone after 29 matches as they occupy the 16th position with 32 points.



In an interview, Suraj Mohammed attributed the club's struggle in the league to financial crisis and has therefore pleaded with Alhaji Grusah to get people who can run the team financially.



“I have realized Alhaji is not financially sound as compared to previous years, so to me, it will be better for him to give the team to someone and rest. If he owes 30% of the team that would be okay.”



“During our time, we just played for him, we didn’t get anything and it was his wife who was fed us. I will plead with him if the team escapes relegation, he should take a step back.”



“Football is now money and if you are not financially stable you can’t do it. Karela United and Great Olympics are doing well because of the support they have now,” he added.



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



