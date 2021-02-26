Press Releases of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Supreme Global Talent

Supreme Global Talent reality show logo, unveiled & launched online

Supreme Global Talent launch their official logo

Supreme Global Talent, is an international talent reality show, conceived and owned by Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, the C.E.O of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, Supreme Dynamic Agency, Miss Black Beauty Africa, Black Beauty Africa Awards & BBATV.



Hon. Zino is also the vice president of the Models Union of Ghana and the United Nations Youth-Gh, Tourism Minister.



SGT reality show is a talent competition, that will be discovering and nurturing raw talent, give both professional and amateur talented youth from different parts of the world, the platform to develop and showcase their talent and skills in their chosen career.



Unlike any other talent show format, SGT reality show is audition free but interested contestants must go through the intensive boot camp phase at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy.



Supreme Global Talent, will showcase several talents like acting, modeling, singing, dancing, and comedy.



According to the C.E.O & Executive producer, Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi; the SGT reality show, was established to serve as a platform for talented youth to exhibit and nurture their talents, get empowered, bloom & contribute immensely to the movie, modeling, music comedy, and dance industries globally.



She also added that “Our goal is to build a vibrant, creative industry across the different artistic expressions ranging from modeling, performing arts, music, dance, comedy, fashion and other genres.



It’s undisputed that the creative economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world, so it is important for the government, communities, and other stakeholders, to step in towards developing platforms that can help showcase and market talents thereby, creating the need to focus on skills and investments that will ensure, that the creative market is embraced both locally and internationally.”



According to the Co-Executive producer Eric Michael Ogazi, “The goal of this much-hyped reality show is to educate, inspire, unearth, empower & fuel the burning passion in the talented youth globally.”



Benefits of the winner



Winner wins a car, cash price, ambassadorial deals, modeling, and acting contracts, lots of other prizes.



Meaning of the supreme global talent logo/b>



The bulb symbolizes that the talented contestant with the most innovative and creative idea wins.



The stars symbolizes that stardom is definitely sure for the contestants and winner of Supreme Global Talent reality show, while the two faces on the logo are; Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi & Eric Michael Ogazi, the creative, talented, and intelligent Ogazi siblings, who are known as individuals with an appetite for fresh and innovative content and ideas.



According to the young Supreme First Lady, Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi; more details will be made public soon, at the upcoming press launch, so we should all anticipate this groundbreaking reality show.



Also, it should interest you to know that the logo has been unveiled on this remarkable day, the 26th of February 2020, being the birthday of the Supreme Global Talent reality show, Founder; Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, we wish her a happy birthday!