Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Supporters of Aduana Stars donate to club ahead of new season

Aduana will start the season against Karela United

Supporters of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars on Thursday made a presentation to the team at their training base ahead of the start of the new season.

The supporters of the club donated assorted brands of bottled water to the team and also added an undisclosed amount of money.

The chairman of the supporters group Mr. Kwadwo Agyei made the donation on behalf of the entire supporters and said that he is very optimistic the league trophy will be coming to Dormaa for the third time.

Oppong Evans (Maestro), the communication Director of the club received the items on behalf of the club and expressed his gratitude to the supporters and said they are counting on them for their unflinching support and promised the trophy will come home this season.

Aduana Stars will take on Karela United in the season opener on Sunday at the CAM Park at Anyinase.

