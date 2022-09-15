Supporters at Baba Yara Stadium have been stealing t-rolls - NSA Boss claims

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Emmanuel Kojo Appiah has cautioned patrons of the Baba Yara Stadium to desist from stealing the toilet rolls at the facility.



According to Kojo Appiah, the NSA advised themselves not to place t-rolls in the washrooms because of fans whose motive is to steal from the washroom.



Speaking ahead of Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League match against RC Kadiogo on Sunday, the NSA Director urged fans to refrain from stealing the T-rolls in the washrooms.



“One of the challenges we have which is very difficult to control is the Washrooms. When they come, they should take it as their home and help us sanitize the place”, he told Kessben TV.



“Someone will come to free himself when he goes in, there will be T.roll there and he will put it in his pocket and leave.



“It’s amazing, when you say this people will be laughing but it’s the reality. We usually put a new T.roll for 50 people when they attend the washroom. We had to stop because when you put it there, between the first 5 to 10 people someone will take it and leave,” he stated.



Asante Kotoko host RC Kadiogo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League on Sunday, September 18.



