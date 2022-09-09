Support from Ghana gives me confidence to work harder - Benjamin Acquah

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Benjamin Acquah says he is motivated to work harder in Sweden due to the support from home.



A few weeks ago, the talented youngster featured for his Helsingborgs IF side and scored to help the team to beat GIF Sundsvall.



His goal and top performance in that game went viral with many Ghanaian portals reporting about him.



After receiving messages on the reportage, Benjamin Acquah was impressed. According to him, it has motivated him to put in more work knowing that he has the support of his people at home.



“I saw that many people posted the goal and people from home sent me messages.



“It shows that people are interested in what you do. It's a good feeling. It gives you energy and confidence to do more. People are watching you,” Benjamin Acquah said.



The talented midfielder while in Sweden, says he dreams of playing in the Champions League one day.