Superb Kotoko put five past Gold Stars in Kumasi

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Asante Kotoko produced a superb performance to claim a huge 5-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars in Kumasi on Sunday.



The Ghana Premier League leaders proved too strong for the Bibiani club with Cameroonian forward Mfegue Omgba scoring a first-half brace to increase his tally to six goals.



Omgba gave Kotoko the lead after 31 minutes when he scored after Gold Stars goalkeeper Ernest Kussi fluffed Imoro Ibrahim’s cross.



It soon became 2-0 as Omgba scored from close range after being teed up by compatriot and strike partner Mbella Etouga.



Kotoko did not relent despite their comfortable lead. The Porcupine Warriors pressed for more goals in the second half and were rewarded.



In the 59th minute, Augustine Agyepong’s audacious strike took a wicked deflection and went into the net. His first goal of the season.



In-form Etouga was on the scoresheet again with a fine penalty. The striker has scored 14 goals, more than any player in the top-flight.



Substitute Samuel Boateng netted the fifth to seal an emphatic victory for Kotoko.



Danlad Ibrahim who was exceptional in midweek as Kotoko drew with Bechem was barely tested by Gold Stars.



Kotoko remain at the top of the table with an eight-point advantage, while Gold Stars are three places above the relegation zone.