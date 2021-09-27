Super-talent Mizak Asante scores stupendous goal in Greater Accra Division II playoff final

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Youngster Mizak Asante dominated the post-match talk of Sunday's Greater Accra Division II playoffs final at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The substitute controlled a ball inside the box with his left football, rotated 360 degrees in front of two defenders to wriggle his way out, and then nutmegged another player to hit the bar line before shimmying the goalkeeper with a sharp right and left footwork.



Asante then slotted the ball past the near post to cap a virtuoso display.



His goal gave Golden Kick FC the equalizer against Mobile Phone People to draw 1-1 but triumphed 6-7 on penalties.



Golden Kick has qualified to play in Zone III of the Division One League next season.