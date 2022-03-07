Super Eagles will 'qualify ahead of Ghana regardless of their antics' - Former Nigerian striker

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria striker Jonathan Akpoborie has tipped the Super Eagles to secure World Cup ticket at the expense of Ghana.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Nigeria trainer Augustine Eguavoen on Friday released his squad for the much-anticipated game later this month.



Jonathan Akpoborie who is delighted about the squad invited for the crucial game says he is expecting Nigeria to secure qualification over Ghana.



“I am really excited with the list of invited players for the 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana. I am also delighted with the invitations of few fresh faces in the team and I think the selection of players has been spot on for Eguavoen.



“This clearly shows the coaches’ vision and plan for the game against Ghana and I am so happy with the first move with the list. I expect the team to qualify ahead of Ghana regardless of their antics against us,” he said.