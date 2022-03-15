Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi anticipates two tough games

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is anticipating tough games as Super Eagles get ready to take on Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup playoff later this month.



Nigeria and Ghana will lock horns twice in the space of four days with the winner securing qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.



The first match will be hosted by the four-time African champions, at a yet to be decided venue, on March 25. Four days later, the two teams will square off again at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Speaking ahead of the tie, the Leicester City star called on his colleagues to expect a tricky encounter against an unpredictable foe.



“It will mean a lot for us to go back to the World Cup,” he told ESPN.



“But Ghana will not be easy. To be honest, we have to be careful about their whole team and not just any specific players. It will be two tough games.”



The Super Eagles will arrive the more confident of the two giants, though, having won three of their four matches in Cameroon, where the Black Stars failed to win a game.



They announced their squad for the tie early this month, but until now Ghana haven’t made public their squad with 10 days to the first match.