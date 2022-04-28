Super Eagles legend Segun Odegbami criticizes the integration of foreign-born players

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been condemned for repeatedly bringing foreign-born players to national teams, thereby destabilizing the structure of the national teams. Super Eagles legend Segun Odegbami has also joined the ongoing foreign-born players debate.



Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey were the most recent to fail on their home debut at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana last month.



While many football pundits blamed the players for failing to live up to expectations during the crucial World Cup playoffs against Ghana, Segun Odegbami criticized how the players were rushed into the heart of the action without adequate blending in an interview with Brila.



Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and drew 1-1 with the Super Eagles in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to secure a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“The reality is that African football is different from Europe. A player has to adapt to this level. So when you are born in Europe, you must u have to learn the game in Africa," he said.



“That’s why some of them struggle here. The game is more physical here and the mentality is different as well, "



“They need to adapt and not all of them have adapted. Balogun and Ekong have adapted and that’s why you see them perform well,"



“Same goes for the ones who are born here, when they go to Europe, they are it will take them time to settle. Kanu and Okocha started here, but were got better when they settled well in Europe,"



“So we need to be sensible when we are bringing players born in Europe. Because a player is playing for local club in Belgium is not enough to earn him a place in the national team,” he ended.