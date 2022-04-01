Super Eagles didn’t do enough to merit world cup qualification - Daniel Amokachi

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria forward, Daniel Amokachi says the Super Eagles did not do enough in the playoff of the qualifiers to merit a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Super Eagles at the end of a two-legged encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify for this year’s mundial after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.



The result saw Ghana benefit from the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the world cup.



Speaking to SuperSport, Daniel Amokachi said the Super Eagles did not play with urgency and the zeal to book a place at the world cup.



“The Eagles didn’t come to play at all. The players did not show how important it was for them to play at the World Cup. They were playing as if they didn’t know that there was an away goal rule. The urgency was zero from our players,” the Nigerian legend stressed.



Amokachi continued, “They didn’t deserve to qualify for the World Cup from the way they played. The Ghanaians showed they wanted it more than our boys. Their attitude was not the best at all and they were nonchalant in their play.”