Super Eagles coach facing selection headache ahead of Ghana game - Ex-Nigeria star

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria star Victor Ikpeba wants the country to focus on securing qualification to the World Cup ahead of Ghana rather than dwelling on the call ups made by coach Augustine Eguavoen.



The Super Eagles will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Nigerian fans fumed over the inclusion of the former Lazio midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi and Odion Ighalo in the Super Eagles squad for the crucial game against Ghana.



But Ikpeba believes that qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar should be paramount, adding that Eguavoen has a selection headache.



“We are not the coaches. They must have seen Onazi doing something,” Ikpeba said on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football.



“What we want to do is see them go out and defeat Ghana and qualify for the World Cup. We should not dwell on the list.



“Egu has a selection headache. We don’t know if Chukwueze or Moses will start because we have lots of forwards.