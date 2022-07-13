Super Eagles coach claim 'Nigeria is better than Ghana' despite failing to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Nigeria’s head coach, Jose Peseiro, has disclosed that the Super Eagles are a better team than Ghana’s Black Stars despite their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana eliminated Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the playoffs. The Black Stars drew goalless with Nigeria in the first leg played at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Ghana managed to qualify on the away goal rule after their 1-1 encounter in the second leg in Abuja.



Speaking on Nigeria’s failure to beat Ghana, the Portuguese trainer said, the Black Stars beat the Super Eagles by accident.



According to him, the current Super Eagles team have more players in top leagues compared to Ghana.



“I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup," Peseiro said.



“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria is better than Ghana,” he added.



Peseiro was appointed as Nigeria’s head coach after Augustine Eguavoen failed to qualify the country for the 2022 World Cup.



The Portuguese led Nigeria to their biggest win in football as the Super Eagles beat Sao Tome 10-0 in the 204 AFCON qualifiers.



