Super Eagles: Di full Nigeria squad for Afcon qualifier against Benin Republic

All 24 invited players for Nigeria Super Eagles don land di kontri ahead of dia African Cup of Nations qualifying match.



Nigeria go play di Squirrels of Benin Republic, on Saturday March for Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo.



Di Super Eagles dey top group L wit eight points followed by Benin wey get seven points.



Nigeria need just one point to book dia place for next year cup of Nations wey Cameroon dey host.



Nigeria team news



These na di players wey dey camp:



Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Noble;



Defenders: William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Adekunle Adeleke, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Zaidu Sanusi;



Midfielders: Semi Ajayi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi;



Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, Anayo Iwuala, Alex Iwobi, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho



How to watch Benin vs Nigeria match?



Di match go start 5pm Nigeria time and na for Charles de Gaulle stadium for Porto Novo dem go play di match.



For now e neva dey clear which station go broadcast the match Live as Nigeria football federation neva give details yet.