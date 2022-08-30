Super Cup clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko called off

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a decision on the Super Cup between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The cup match is played in the off-season between the winner of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup the previous season.



Accordingly, victors of the two competitions, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were billed to lock horns in the Super Cup as a curtain raiser for the 2022/23 football season.



Amid talk that both clubs are considering pulling out of the Super Cup, the Executive Council of the Ghana FA has met to discuss the matter.



At the end of the meeting, the GFA Exco has decided to call off the Super Cup.



The decision is to give both clubs enough time to prepare adequately for the upcoming season.



Already, both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have entered the second phase of their pre-season training.



Kotoko are in Sudan while Hearst of Oak have travelled to the Ashanti Region.



