Super Clash referee Daniel Nii Laryea praised by RAG boss

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association Referees Head, Mr. Alex Kotey has commended referee Daniel Nii Laryea for his splendid performance in last Sunday's league game between Accra Hearts of Oak and bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC.



Hearts were 1-0 victors against the Porcupine Warriors in a much-anticipated fixture of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Mr. Kotey says it is always a credit to a referee not to be a subject of controversy after an important game.



"I think that he did very well as the leading referee in the country; his performance was good and normally if you officiate a game and there are no controversies then it tells you that the performance was okay," Mr. Kotey told the Daily Graphic.



Laryea was the center referee with Kwesi Brobbey Acheampong and Patrick Papala assisting him on the day.