Super Clash: You've done it before, do it again - Sogne Yacouba inspires Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko attacker Sogne Yacouba is backing the Porcupines to win their Ghana Premier League Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



Ghana’s two biggest clubs lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium with the Premier League title on the line.



With both sides on 56 points, the winner of the game gets the advantage to finish the season as champions with 4 matches left to play.



Yacouba who excelled during his time with the Porcupine Warriors has shown his affinity with the brand even though he departed under quite acrimonious circumstances.



The Burkinabe who now plays for Tanzanian side Young Africans took to social media to wish his former team and colleagues well.



"Kum apem! Apem beba... The spirit of Asanteman be with you

I wish you all best guys, we have done it before and I believe you can do it again...," Yacouba wrote as quoted by Footballmadeinghana.



Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko kicks off at 3 PM GMT and will be live on TV via StarTimes Channel 247.



