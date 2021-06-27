Super Clash: Thousands of fans ready to enter Accra Sports Stadium at 8am

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The biggest game on the calendar of the Ghana Football Association between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko comes off today, June 27, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are tied on 56 points after matchday 30 as the Phobians lead the Ghana Premier League table on goal difference.



The game which has been touted as a possible decider for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title will see only ten thousand fans at the Accra Sports Stadium due to the Coronavirus regulations.



Advance tickets for the game are already sold out by the organizers as there will be no selling of tickets at the gates of the Accra Sports Stadium.



Though the game is scheduled for 3 PM, reports in the local media indicate that fans who have tickets for the game were already at the gates of the stadium and ready to enter before 8 am.



Viral video sighted by GhanaWeb shows the fans in their replica jerseys for their respective clubs(Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko) ahead of the big game.



Watch the video below as fans trooped to the Accra Sports Stadium as early as 8 am for the Super Clash:



