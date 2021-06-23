Super Clash: No ticket sales at stadium on Sunday

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The public is hereby informed that tickets for the game between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will go on sale on Friday, June 25, 2021, and Saturday, June 26 at selected outlets.



Accordingly, there shall be no selling of tickets at the stadium gates on Sunday and only persons with ticket shall be granted access to go near the stadium by the security personnel to be stationed at the roads leading to the stadium.



There shall be joint military and police teams to be deployed at vantage roads leading to the Accra Sports Stadium.



Fans are strongly advised that if you do not have a ticket, do not set forth near the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The decision is to avoid overcrowding and mass gathering at the stadium entrance hours leading to the Matchday 31 Ghana Premier League game.



The Ghana Football Association is liaising with all stakeholders, especially the Management of the home club, Accra Hearts of Oak SC to make the tickets available at vantage points on Friday and Saturday.



Patrons are to note that the advance tickets have a number of security features and as such fans should buy tickets from only the approved outlets only.



The public must also take note that only 25% of the admission of spectators will be given access to the stadium as per the permission granted to Ghana Football Association by the government to play football in the country.



The Super Clash will be played under strict COVID-19 protocols as required by the National COVID-19 Task Force and the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols.



This is one of the decisions that were taken at the stakeholder's meeting held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



