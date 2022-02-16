Super Clash: NSA call on govt to review 25% stadium attendance

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The National Sports Authority [NSA] has officially written to the government COVID-19 task force to consider reviewing the current 25% stadium attendance in the country, Citi Sports have reported.



As part of the measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the government in January 2021 granted permission for football stadiums across the country to admit only up to 25% capacity.



However, more than a year since the 25% capacity directive, stakeholders have urged government to relax the rule to allow more fans into the stadiums.



Ahead of Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, the NSA has written to the task force to ask them to scrap the existing arrangement, and instead, introduce, different measures that are equally geared towards controlling the spread of the virus.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.



Meanwhile, government is yet to respond to NSA requests.



