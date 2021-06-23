Super Clash: I wish Kotoko beats Hearts of Oak- Bright Addae

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana youth international, Bright Addae, is backing Asante Kotoko to beat Accra Hearts of Oak in the super clash on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



The two most glamourous clubs will square off on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the game, Bright Addae who featured for Wa All Stars (Legon Cities) before moving abroad for greener pastures said he wishes the Porcupine Warriors to defeat the Phobians.



"I will advise the fans to come with clear minds and not to misbehave on the day."



"I wish Kotoko wins on that day," he told Hot FM.



Asante Kotoko takes on Karela United in matchday 30 at the Obuasi Len Clay today before the cliffhanger on Sunday.



They are level on points with Hearts of Oak (53).



