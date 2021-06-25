Super Clash: Hearts, Kotoko clash in GPL league title decider on Sunday

Sports News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko lock horns in one of the most important games which could decide the league winner on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are in contention for the league title this season with both sides in a good run of form heading to this game.



The Phobians have not won the title in the last decade and are hoping to end the trophy drought this season with just a few games to go.



Hearts have been in top form under Coach Samuel Boadu since he took over from Kosta Papic mid-way in the season.



The Phobians are unbeaten in their last 11 games under Coach Samuel Boadu.



Their recent win came up against Legon Cities on Thursday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Frederick Ansah Botchway scored to help Hearts of Oak record a 2-1 win over Legon Cities. Victorien Adebayor scored the consolation for the Royals.



Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors go into the game as favorites considering their previous results against their arch-rivals in Accra.



Kotoko has been one of the best performing away teams in the league this season which could be one of their trump cards heading into this game.



Coach Mariano Barreto will be searching for his first win against Hearts of Oak in this fixture likewise Coach Samuel Boadu.



According to the Ghana Football Association, the game will be played with only 25 percent attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Fans hoping to attend the game may get an advanced ticket which will be sold at designated areas in the capital.



The first meeting between the two Ghanaian giants this season ended in a stalemate.



