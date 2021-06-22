Super Clash: Emmanuel Gyamfi available for selection for Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Emmanuel Gyamfi is available to play for Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Accra Sports Stadium.



Gyamfi has been charged with misconduct by the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee.



The winger purposefully stepped on Inter Allies midfielder Andy Okpe's foot. The incident was captured on video.



After examining the incident, the Ghana Football Association reported the player to the Disciplinary Committee for punishment.



Gyamfi, on the other hand, has claimed in his defense that he is not guilty of the crime.



On Tuesday, June 29, the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee will meet to evaluate the accusations against Gyamfi, then make a judgment.



This signifies that Emmanuel Gyamfi will be available for selection against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Gyamfi has been a key player for the Kumasi-based club in the second round of the Ghana Premier League under Portuguese tactician Mariano Barreto, scoring four goals and assisting four others.



