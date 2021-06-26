Super Clash: Annoh-Dompreh backs Asante Kotoko to beat Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip is backing Kumasi Asante Kotoko to get one over their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak when they clash in a Week 31 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Ghana most historic clubs lock horns in a season defining match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



With both clubs locked on 56 points, Sunday’s game is likely to decide the winner of this season’s league with three matches left to play.



In a post on social media, Frank Annoh-Dompreh affirmed his love for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and urged them to beat Hearts of Oak.



He is anticipating great football from both teams and remains confident that the game will be a great advertisement of Ghana football.



“Sunday's Hearts versus Kotoko super clash promises to be a heated & crucial one, especially due to our head-to-head tie breaker system. There's more at stake than 3 points. I wish all the teams well, but I have absolutely no doubt it will be a FABULOUS match,”.



