Sunyani deserves a stadium, not Bechem - Bofoakwa CEO

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer for Bofoakwa Tano FC, Yaw Boateng Gyan, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider building a stadium in the Regional capital Sunyani instead of Bechem.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to build a stadium in Bechem according to reports.



Speaking on the construction of the stadium, Yaw Boateng Gyan opted for the stadium to be built in Sunyani which has two traditional clubs.



He explained that the two traditional clubs have produced a lot of players for the senior national football team and it will be prudent to build the stadium there to honor some of the legends to have emanated from these clubs.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware he said:



“In Sunyani, there are two traditional clubs that have produced key players for the Black Stars. So In that sense, they should build a stadium here in Sunyani to honour Kwesi Wusu who had played and captained the Black Stars for a long time. Just like how they named the Kumasi Stadium after Baba Yara”.



“They should think about it and not Bechem. Even though, we have a Premier League club when was Bechem United established. Even Bofoakwa and BA United are more popular than Bechem United in the Premier League”.



“Bechem have a club but they have not been to Africa before. Why won’t the President instead build the stadium at Berekum or Dormaa which have clubs that have been to Africa”.



The former NDC National Organizer also disclosed that Bofoakwa is putting things in place to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League next season.