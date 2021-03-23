You are here: HomeSports2021 03 23Article 1212679

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Sunday Igboho: Governor Akeredolu say Ondo State no dey part of ginger for Yoruba nation

Ondo State Govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu Ondo State Govnor, Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State Govnor for South West Nigeria, Rotimi Akeredolu don draw ear give evri bodi say im state no dey part of di ginger for di creation of Yoruba state.

Dis dey come as im bash di pipo wey dey ginger for am for di South-West dem no go cari dia self enta future kasala wey go burst if dis kain tin continue.

One Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo wey dey popularly known as Sunday Igboho na im recently announce say im dey in support of di creation of a Yoruba nation.

E bin add say di ginger for di Yoruba nations dey supported by Kings dem and elders for di south west.

Oga Akeredolu cari dis mata come as dem bin dey swear in Princess Oladunni Odu as di new Secretary to di State Goment and oda Special Adviser for di state capital, Akure on Monday.

E bin add say if ginger must to dey, then dem gats do am in a proper manner.

