Sulley Muntari would be a big threat for Asante Kotoko - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has revealed that Hearts of Oak star man, Sulley Muntari would be a thorn in the flesh for Asante Kotoko in their duel on February 20, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Charles Taylor disclosed that he was delighted to see Sulley back in the league.



According to him, the former Inter Milan player would not find it difficult playing against Asante Kotoko because he has experienced the Ghana Premier League before.



“Sulley Muntari played for Liberty Professionals before going abroad so he knows the terrain already. I’m happy that Sulley has decided to play in the Ghana Premier League. When they went to Tamale, he was given a standing ovation which is a big thing,” the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player said.



Taylor professed that Asante Kotoko players would entertain fans who would be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



“Nobody would over respect him because every player wants to be seen. This Sunday we would see a lot of tactics on the pitch but I’m sure Sulley can calm down and play to the satisfaction of everybody,” Taylor told GhanaWeb.



Muntari has made two appearances for the Phobians since he was unveiled.



The former AC Milan player made his debut in Hearts of Oak’s defeat to Great Olympics and also featured in the game against RTU.



