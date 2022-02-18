Sulley Muntari will score against Kotoko – Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Prince Tagoe has tipped his former Black Stars teammate Sulley Muntari to score for Accra Hearts of Oak against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Tagoe who featured for Hearts before departing for greener pastures has tipped the club to beat Asante Kotoko with Muntari scoring the only goal of the match.



“Hearts of Oak will beat Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday, Sulley Muntari will score the goal on the day so people should watch out,” he said on Angel TV.



Asante Kotoko sit top of the table with 36 points whereas Hearts of Oak occupies 8th position with 24 points.