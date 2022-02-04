Sulley Muntari will be available for selection against Great Olympics - Hearts of Oak PRO

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo has said new signing Sulley Ali Muntari will be available for the game against Great Olympics on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



The Phobians host the “Oly Dade” boys in the Ga Mashie Derby on matchday 16 fixture this weekend.



Sulley Muntari was officially announced as a Phobian on Tuesday and has been training with the club.



The former AC Milan star trained with the whole group and showed glimpses of his old form that made him a household name in the country.



According to Opare Addo, Muntari will be available for selection if the coach wants him and could play on Sunday against Great Olympics.



“Now that he has signed, he is ready to go if the coach wants him”, he said in an interview.



Kwame Opare Addo added that the team is focused on the big game against their neighbours.



“Ahead of the Olympics game, it is going to be competitive and we are hoping we will keep focus, determined to get the job done on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium”.