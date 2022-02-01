Sulley Muntari to join Hearts of Oak till end of the season

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Ghana international Sulley Muntari for the remainder of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The 37-year-old makes a return to professional football after leaving Spanish Segunda side Albacete in 2019.



Sulley Muntari has been training with The Phobians ahead of the move to re-launch his career.



GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that Muntari will sign a deal until the end of the season with the option to extend based on his performance.



His move to the club according to sources is influenced by the majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV.



According to Hearts of Oak head coach, Sulley Muntari’s move will bring a lot of difference to the club.



“Sulley Muntari is a motivator and I like the way he speaks to the players. If he joins the team things will change”, he told StarTimes.



Sulley Muntari has played for a host of clubs in his illustrious career such as Liberty Professionals, Udinese, Portsmouth, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Sunderland among other top clubs.



He won the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 under Coach Jose Mourinho.



Muntari also won the English FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008.