Sulley Muntari strikes as Hearts sink WAFA

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: GNA

Sulley Muntari scored his first goal for Accra Hearts of Oak as they edged West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) 2-1 in a match-day 19 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



The win ensured Hearts move fifth on the league table with 29 points while WAFA further sunk into relegation as they are now second from the bottom with 18 points.



WAFA started the game dominating possession and seemed content with keeping the ball, having done little in the final third.



Hearts winger Isaac Mensah had the early chance to put the home side ahead but his curled effort was not on target having sealed wide.



The 'Academy Boys' halfway through the first half frustrated the Hearts players with some needless delaying tactics which left coach Samuel Boadu fuming in the technical area.



WAFA nearly found the back of the net against the run of play in the 28th minute but striker Emmanuel Agyemang's effort could only find the side net.



It was a tough afternoon for Referee Maale Imgerde who made some contentious decisions, unable to sustain his command on the game.



Isaac Mensah was handed a glorious opportunity to give Hearts the lead in the 40th minute but a point-blank save from goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu denied the attacker.



Obeng Junior had an opportunity to give Hearts the lead on the brink of half time but his header lacked the power as it was safely gathered by goalkeeper Osei Bonsu



It was an exciting first half which ended with no goals.



WAFA despite returning late for the second half, trailed a few seconds later after Obeng Junior struck Hearts in front after the WAFA defence failed to clear their lines.



Hearts were very relentless with their attacks in the early stages of the second half and should have had a penalty in the 51st minute after Afriyie Barnieh was brought down by WAFA defender Faad Sana but the Referee was happy with the challenge.



Derrick Mensah Antwi pulled parity for WAFA in the 54th minute after he curled in a free-kick from 25 yards as he stunned goalkeeper Richard Attah who couldn't keep out the effort.



It was an exciting first 10 minutes of the second half and Obeng Junior nearly restored Hearts lead a minute later but his header narrowly missed the post.



Hearts midfielder Sulley Muntari came close on the hour mark from a free-kick outside the penalty, but his effort was missed by a whisker.



The goal for WAFA restored their confidence as they began to control affairs with impressive play all around the field as well as mounting pressure on the Hearts defence.



Hearts were awarded a penalty by Referee Maale Imgerde in the 71st minute after goalkeeper Osei Bonsu fouled Patrick Razak in the penalty box.



Muntari stepped up and struck Hearts in front of 12 yards.



Hearts' lead was certainly against the run off play but WAFA continued to press the Hearts defence for the equalizer and goalkeeper Richard Attah nearly squandered his team's lead with some lackadaisical goalkeeping but the post sparred his blushes.



WAFA huffed and puffed for the equalizer with substitute Samson Agyapong coming in second-half added time, but the Hearts defence stood resolute to secure all three points at the end of the game.



