Sulley Muntari spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium as club beat King Faisal

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international midfielder Sulley Muntari was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium during Hearts of Oak’s Ghana Premier League match against King Faisal on Sunday.



Reports in the local media suggest the former AC Milan star has penned a one-year deal with the Phobians in the ongoing transfer window.



However, he was spotted watching his new outfit defeat King Faisal 1-0 on home turf in matchday 15 of the domestic top-flight together with captain Fatawu Mohammed who has been demoted to the junior team over breach of terms.



Muntari had been without a club since 2019 when he left Spanish second-tier side Albacete.



The 37-year-old enforcer has played for nine different clubs since leaving boyhood club Liberty Professionals in 2001.



He started at Udinese and went on to play for giants Inter Milan and AC Milan. Muntari excelled at Portsmouth and had stints with Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Al-Ittihad Club in Saudi Arabia.



Muntari has won seven trophies, including the Champions League, two Serie A titles and the English FA Cup.