Sulley Muntari's wife, son watch his first Hearts of Oak game

Menaye Muntari, the wife of former Ghana international, Sulley Muntari was at the at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 6, 2022, to watch her husband make his debut for Accra Hearts of Oak.



The former beauty queen was at the stadium with their son when Hearts took on Great Olympics in matchday 16.



Menaye Muntari and Jamal Muntari were spotted at the stadium watching Sulley in action. Sulley Muntari who said in his first interview that he joined the Phobians purposefully for his son was spotted waving at his family in the stands during the match. Donning the number 10 jersey, Muntari got a rousing welcome from the fans as he was introduced in the 77th minute to replace William Dankyi.



The UEFA Champions League winner rejected an offer from captain Fatawu Mohammed to have the captain’s armband.



The 37-year-old was involved in action at the heart of midfield and created a few chances in the game.



The midfielder effected two corner kicks, one of which nearly got the equalizer but Obeng Jnr.’s connection went wide.



One of his contributions at goal also saw striker Kofi Kordzi failing to square the ball after making several touches inside the box.



After the final whistle, Muntari was hailed by fans for his efforts while some of the players seized the opportunity to have a picture with him.











