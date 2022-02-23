Sulley Muntari's 'stolen' iPhone found

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari's phone which was allegedly stolen after the Super Clash between Hearts and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022 has been found.



According to Asempa FM, the club's communication director, Opare Addo has confirmed the item has been handed to the club.



Sulley Muntari allegedly had his pocket picked during a photo session with the fans after the big game on Sunday.



“Yes, I heard of the incident this evening. Sulley was doing a photoshoot session with some of the fans and unfortunately, someone picked his phone from his pocket,” Opare Addo told Asempa FM



The former AC Milan man joined Hearts of Oak in January 2022 and made his first appearance in the biggest fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



The 37-year-old lasted for 52 minutes as he was replaced by Frederick Ansah Botchway. Sulley exited the pitch with an applauds from the fans for a good show.



The game eventually ended scoreless with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko sharing the spoils.