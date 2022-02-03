'Sulley Muntari’s presence will inspire us' - Coach Boadu

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu says Sulley Muntari's potential move to the club will serve as a big inspiration for the younger players in his squad.



The former Inter Milan and Portsmouth star who was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Hearts beat King Faisal 1-0 in a match-day 15 encounter, is on the verge of joining the Phobians on a one-year deal, with talks far advanced.



Speaking about Muntari's potential move to Hearts, Coach Boadu indicated that every coach would love to have a player of his calibre, with so much experience.



“His presence in the team would inspire the younger ones to do much better.



"Yes, he would be a good addition even though I can't confirm he is joining Hearts, but I would be very happy to get such a matured and experienced player in my squad to inspire the young ones," he said.



Boadu added that he would be able to control Muntari who is known to be a very big character in the dressing room.



When asked about the performance of his players in their 1-0 win against King Faisal, the gaffer said. "It was a tough game against King Faisal, but the boys managed the game to get all the three points and it's a motivation for the guys to lift up their game to the standard we are known for.”



Boadu concluded that they were ready to face Great Olympics in the 'Mantse' Derby with no pressure on his team ahead of the clash.