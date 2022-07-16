Sulley Muntari reveals his most memorable Black Stars game

Sports News of Saturday, 16 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Sulley Muntari speaks about his time in the Black Stars
Muntari ready for Black Stars call-up
Ghana to play at 4th World Cup
After spending twelve years with the Ghana national team, midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed his most memorable game in a Black Stars jersey.
The Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder featured eighty-four times for the Black Stars, including three FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
Reflecting on his illustrious national team career, Sulley Muntari chose Ghana's opening game in the 2008 African Cup of Nations as his most memorable Black Stars game.
"The most memorable one was the game against Guinea in the 2008 AFCON. The atmosphere at the stadium was tense because the game was ending in a 1-1 draw and I scored to light up the stadium.
"I remember Essien telling me in that game to shoot after giving me the ball, and that's how we got the goal. The bond between us the players at the time was great," Sulley Muntari told Kwabena Yeboah in an interview on GTV Sports+.
Sulley Muntari scored 20 goals for the Black Stars in 84 appearances from 2002-2014.
Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below: