Sulley Muntari named in Hearts of Oak's squad list to face Ashgold - Check out full list

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has returned to the team's squad to face Ashanti Gold at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Muntari missed the team's trip to Dorma for the matchday 20 clash against Aduana Stars.



The former Black Stars midfielder's absence was felt as the Phobians lost the away fixture by a lone goal last week due to a slight injury.



Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Attah who suffered an injury in the game against Aduana has been left out of the list.



The defending champions will be hoping to get back to winning back winning ways against the Miners on March 20, 2022.



The match is set at 6:30 PM kickoff time.



GOALKEEPERS



Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Mensah

Richard Baidoo



DEFENDERS



Mohammed Alhassan

Fatawu Mohammed

Denis Joojo Korsah

James Sewornu

Larry Sumaila

Robert Addo Sowah

Caleb Amankwaa



MIDFIELDERS



Sulley Ali Muntari

Salim Adams

Nurudeen Abdul Aziz

Abu Ushau Mohammed

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Gladson Awako



FORWARDS



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Obeng Junior

Agyenim Boateng

Kofi Kordzi

Isaac Mensah

Patrick Razak