Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari named in Hearts of Oak's squad list to face Ashgold - Check out full list

Hearts of midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has returned to the team's squad to face Ashanti Gold at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Muntari missed the team's trip to Dorma for the matchday 20 clash against Aduana Stars.

The former Black Stars midfielder's absence was felt as the Phobians lost the away fixture by a lone goal last week due to a slight injury.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Richard Attah who suffered an injury in the game against Aduana has been left out of the list.

The defending champions will be hoping to get back to winning back winning ways against the Miners on March 20, 2022.

The match is set at 6:30 PM kickoff time.

GOALKEEPERS

Richmond Ayi
Benjamin Mensah
Richard Baidoo

DEFENDERS

Mohammed Alhassan
Fatawu Mohammed
Denis Joojo Korsah
James Sewornu
Larry Sumaila
Robert Addo Sowah
Caleb Amankwaa

MIDFIELDERS

Sulley Ali Muntari
Salim Adams
Nurudeen Abdul Aziz
Abu Ushau Mohammed
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Gladson Awako

FORWARDS

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Obeng Junior
Agyenim Boateng
Kofi Kordzi
Isaac Mensah
Patrick Razak