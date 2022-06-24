Sulley Muntari misses out on Hearts of Oak squad for MTN FA Cup final

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Hearts of Oak star midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has been omitted from Hearts' squad for their MTN FA Cup final clash against Bechem United.



Muntari could not make the squad as head coach, Samuel Boadu, named his 22-man squad for the final scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022.



At the moment, what led to the former Inter Milan man's omission is unknown.



Aside from Sulley Muntari, Isaac Mensah who is yet to return from national assignment with Ghana U-20 was also not on the list. The two are the only significant absentees in the squad.



Hearts of Oak, who are the most successful club in the competition, would want to increase their number to 12 on Sunday.



The winner of the tie will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup.



Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 20-man squad for Sunday’s showdown:



Richard Atta



Richmond Ayi



Benjamin Mensah



Patrick Razak



Samuel Inkoom



James Sewornu



Dennis Korsah



Caleb Amankwah



Mohammed Alhassan



Ushau Abu



Awako Gladson



Robert Addo Sowah



Agyenim Boateng



Enoch Asubonteng



Benjamin York



Seidu Suraj



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr



Kordzi Kofi



Ansah Botchwey



Dankyi William



Fatawu Mohammed



Daniel Afriyie Barnie



