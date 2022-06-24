You are here: HomeSports2022 06 24Article 1568831

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari misses out on Hearts of Oak squad for MTN FA Cup final

Hearts of Oak star midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has been omitted from Hearts' squad for their MTN FA Cup final clash against Bechem United.

Muntari could not make the squad as head coach, Samuel Boadu, named his 22-man squad for the final scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022.

At the moment, what led to the former Inter Milan man's omission is unknown.

Aside from Sulley Muntari, Isaac Mensah who is yet to return from national assignment with Ghana U-20 was also not on the list. The two are the only significant absentees in the squad.

Hearts of Oak, who are the most successful club in the competition, would want to increase their number to 12 on Sunday.

The winner of the tie will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup.

Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 20-man squad for Sunday’s showdown:

Richard Atta

Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Mensah

Patrick Razak

Samuel Inkoom

James Sewornu

Dennis Korsah

Caleb Amankwah

Mohammed Alhassan

Ushau Abu

Awako Gladson

Robert Addo Sowah

Agyenim Boateng

Enoch Asubonteng

Benjamin York

Seidu Suraj

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Kordzi Kofi

Ansah Botchwey

Dankyi William

Fatawu Mohammed

Daniel Afriyie Barnie

