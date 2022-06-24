Sulley Muntari misses out on Hearts of Oak squad for MTN FA Cup final

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022
Hearts of Oak star midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has been omitted from Hearts' squad for their MTN FA Cup final clash against Bechem United.
Muntari could not make the squad as head coach, Samuel Boadu, named his 22-man squad for the final scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022.
At the moment, what led to the former Inter Milan man's omission is unknown.
Aside from Sulley Muntari, Isaac Mensah who is yet to return from national assignment with Ghana U-20 was also not on the list. The two are the only significant absentees in the squad.
Hearts of Oak, who are the most successful club in the competition, would want to increase their number to 12 on Sunday.
The winner of the tie will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup.
Below is the Samuel Boadu’s 20-man squad for Sunday’s showdown:
Richard Atta
Richmond Ayi
Benjamin Mensah
Patrick Razak
Samuel Inkoom
James Sewornu
Dennis Korsah
Caleb Amankwah
Mohammed Alhassan
Ushau Abu
Awako Gladson
Robert Addo Sowah
Agyenim Boateng
Enoch Asubonteng
Benjamin York
Seidu Suraj
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr
Kordzi Kofi
Ansah Botchwey
Dankyi William
Fatawu Mohammed
Daniel Afriyie Barnie
