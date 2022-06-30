Sulley Muntari has impacted the GPL greatly - Hamza Obeng

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak deputy coach Mohammed Hamza Obeng has lauded the impact former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari has brought to the Ghana Premier League as well as the club.



Muntari joined the Phobians in February 2022 on a short-term deal and has churned impressive performances for the club as they finished 6th on the league table and retained their MTN FA Cup by beating Bechem United last Sunday.



The 37-year-old also propelled the side to win the 2022 President's Cup against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



"Sulley Muntari has brought great impact in the league and not only but especially Accra Hearts of Oak. He is a star, as we know, but his life is so good to copy," Hamza Obeng told Akoma 87.9 FM.



"He always reports to training as soon as it's scheduled. He comes to training early as possible to start before all the team arrives. I will encourage the Ghana Premier League teams to push for one star in their team because of what Sulley has shown to us. Sulley is a serene person who acts as a normal player in the team."



The assistant coach added: "He handles the players for us when coaches are not around, encourages, inspires, and motivates them when needed as well as disciplines them when they are wrong in a rightful manner."



"Due to his experience in world football, he corrects us and makes us calm when we are angry at the players during training and when we lose a game."