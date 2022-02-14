Sulley Muntari gets standing ovation in Hearts of Oak vs RTU draw

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntri received applause from both Hearts of Oak and RTU supporters when he came off the pitch after playing 78 minutes for the Phobians in his first start after signing for the defending league champions.



Muntari has been hogging the headlines after joining Hearts of Oak for the remainder of the league campaign.



The former AC Milan star came off the bench in his first game for the Phobians last week but his presence was not enough as Hearts of Oak lost to Great Olympics in Accra in the Ga Mashie derby.



On Sunday, the Champions League winner started his first game for the league champions and was impressive in the 78 minutes that he was on the pitch.



At 37 years old, not many expect him to play a lot of minutes but he brought his experience to bear and tried to help his side beat RTU in Tamale.



The game, however, ended goalless with Hearts winless in their last two games.



While being substituted, both sets of supporters were on their feet to applaud him off and he wave right back in appreciation of the love and respect he was getting.



Hearts will next meet league leaders Asante Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium in what is expected to be a cracking game.



It waits to be seen if Muntari will start in that game come next Sunday