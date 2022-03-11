Sulley Muntari brings the best out of us – Hearts of Oak’s Richard Attah

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah has disclosed that the presence of Sulley Muntari in the team brings out the best in them.



He noted in an interview that it was a privilege sharing the same pitch alongside a player he grew up watching on television.



“As a young boy I watched Sulley Muntari play and it is a big privilege to have the opportunity to play with him. His presence and the knowledge he shares on the field brings the best out of everyone,” he told Asempa FM.



Muntari won his first silverware for the season with Hearts of Oak after beating Kotoko 2-1 in the President’s Cup.



Since joining the the Rainbow Club, the ex-Inter Milan midfielder has scored once and assisted a goal in 5 Ghana Premier League games.



