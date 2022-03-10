Sulley Muntari breaks silence on Black Stars return

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari scores debut Hearts goal in win over WAFA



Hearts of Oak beat WAFA at Accra Sports Stadium



Ghanaians call for Muntari's return to the Black Stars



At age 37, Sulley Muntari continues to impress at Hearts of Oak, showing his class in almost every game he has played since joining the club in January 2022.



Many have argued that the former Black Stars midfielder still has what it takes to play for the national team and therefore should be included in Ghana's squad to face Nigeria in March 2022.



Reacting to the calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars, Muntari said Hearts of Oak is his priority.



“I’m pleased but the most important thing is Hearts of Oak," he told StarTimes after Hearts of Oak's win over WAFA on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.



While acknowledging his teammates and coaches for the love they have shown him, he expressed his delight to be part of the Phobia family.



“I came in and I got the chance to play for Hearts of Oak, is a big team here, the guys are amazing, the coach, the staff so I am very pleased to be here and also the fans are making things right. I am home so it’s just a joy to be here,” he added.



Muntari scored the watch winner from the spot to hand Hearts of Oak the maximum points in a 2-1 victory over WAFA.



He has featured in 6 matches thus far in all competitions and has exhibited spirited performances of sheer class. He's had a goal and an assist for the Phobians