Suhum Municipal Football chairman appeals for astroturf

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Suhum Municipal Football Association Chairman, Isaac Boateng, has made a passionate appeal to the government and particularly, the Member of Parliament for the area, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, to help the youth develop their football talents.



According to him, the area lacks a decent playing field and this has been a major hindrance to developing sporting talents.



“Suhum is blessed with a pool of football talents but what we are lacking critically is the ultramodern football field to develop such talents to become useful.



…We don’t have any proper field to play the game even though we love football so much. At the moment, the only field close to us is the one at Akyem Kyebi. We have to travel that long distance to Kyebi to play football,” he lamented.



Isaac Boateng explained that Suhum needs an astroTurf project so that the youth can bring out their best and together develop Ghana football.



He appealed to the MP for Suhum, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, to take up the challenge by helping the people and youth of Suhum to benefit from the nationwide AstroTurf Projects.



“We are making a special appeal to our Suhum MP, Hon Oboafo Kwadjo Asante to continue the good works of Hon. Opare Ansah, by ensuring that we have a decent field for the game of football,” he pleaded.