'Struggling' Felix Afena-Gyan needs a little time

Sports Features of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The debut and Roma's victory over Cagliari, followed by an empty run under the Duomo in the questionable AC Milan home match. His performance in his third game with the first team landed him on the top pages of half of Italy.



The sun is no longer shining brightly for Felix Afena-Gyan, who appeared to struggle in the away encounter against Sassuolo and, more importantly, in the home match against Hellas Verona on Saturday.



The Roma youngster is facing a lot of criticism for his failure to help his team's attack that is score goals.



The entire team is struggling to take control of games and putting all this on the youngster is hard to understand.



Afena-Gyan is doing the right things on the pitch, tracking back, running the channels among other things. The end product for his hard work is currently missing but this happens to the top strikers.



The youngster needs encouragement more at this point than criticism.