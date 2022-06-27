Striker turned midfielder: Safiu narrates how he got dropped from 2019 AFCON squad

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, has narrated how he was made to play in midfield at Black Stars camp and subsequently got dropped from the final squad for the 2019 African Cup in Egypt.



Safiu together his Kotoko teammate, Felix Annan made the provisional. But the former was left out of the final squad after a training camp in Dubai.



In an interview with Angel TV, the 27-year-old revealed that his drop from the squad gives him nightmares.



"Since then it's been giving me nightmares. I still feel the pain but what can I do? I just have to move on and be strong and just focus on what's ahead because it wasn't easy for me out there," he said.



He continued that although is a striker, he was used as a midfielder during the training tour in Dubai.



"When I was called, I was number 9, number 10. But they said I should play 6 or 8. So I was playing with Afriyie Acquah in the midfield but I wasn't a midfielder. They put me there and I had to do my best and play. I did well but that's what happened. So, the next day I had to pack my things and come home. I didn't want to say it but I don't want to cover anyone. When someone hits you hard, you have to come and hit the person hard too. I didn't want to talk but it was painful. The moment I saw the list and I saw my name under midfield I was like, what's going on? Imagine, Mubarak Wakaso is there Thomas Partey, Acquah and Kwadwo Asamoah and you put me in midfield. If you are somebody who is smart, you'll know you will come back home."



Safiu stated that he believes putting his name among the midfielders was a deliberate attempt to sideline him.



"If it was played as an attacker, that's my position but they put me in the midfield. Maybe they knew what they wanted to do or something, I don't know. Because I wasn't a midfielder then they put me alongside senior players who have been in the national team for a long."



He also revealed that his wife, who was in Ghana informed him about his drop.



"I was in a room with Waris and I was drooped with Waris. Waris and I went to the mall and I got a message from my girlfriend then, she is my wife now. She said the news in Ghana says you have been dropped. I told her I'm at the mall with Waris...when we got to the camp then we realise the atmosphere then I felt like, no. Forme I was hundred percent sure that I was going, so Waris told me 'Fatawu I know you are hundred people sure but slow down'. If he had not told me that I would have stopped playing football. It hurts.





According to the NC competition winner, the incident fueled his decision to leave Asante Kotoko.



"I joined Kotoko from Denmark because I wanted to prove a point and I did. So when they called me in the first place I thought this is the way to break through the boom. Then I have to come back and fight again. That's why I decided not to play in the Ghana league again I decided to go."



Abdul Fatwi Safiu led the Normalization Special competition with 8 goals before his call-up.



He joined Trelleborgs FF after the end of the NC Special Competition.







